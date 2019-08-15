The Countess of Wessex just rocked serious heritage chic in Balmoral Classic!

The Countess of Wessex is currently enjoying a summer break at Balmoral with her children and husband Prince Edward, and on Wednesday - in pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail - the blonde royal was spotted doing a spot of fishing with her son James Viscount Severn. Despite the fact it's meant to be sunny (it is August after all!) the royal cosied up in khaki trousers and brown boots, a Barbour style jacket and a check print baker boy hat. She may have been dressing down, but the blonde beauty looked super chic - and this kind of tailored country look never dates.

Sophie and James were pictured in Balmoral

The family has been enjoying their summer break with the Queen. On Tuesday, the monarch enjoyed spending the afternoon horse riding with Lady Louise Windsor, 15, as well as Prince Edward, 55. Like her grandparents, Louise is a huge fan of horse riding and is no doubt very much enjoying her time with her family during the school holidays.

Get Sophie's look! £39.50, Marks & Spencer

She has often been pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers. Throughout the summer, other members of the royal family are expected to come and visit, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Zara and Mike Tindall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Steal her style: £39.95, The House of Bruar

The Queen really enjoys her summers in Balmoral. Princess Eugenie opened up the family's time in Scotland during a rare interview where she revealed just how special Balmoral is to her grandmother.

"Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie said during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety.

