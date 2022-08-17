10 times Countess Sophie stunned in an elegant summer dress

The Countess of Wessex is one stylish lady. The wife of Prince Edward always looks impeccably turned out and we love the fact she embraces numerous trends and wears a variety of different labels; from Erdem to Emilia Wickstead, and don't get us started on her Penelope Chilvers shoe collection!

Duchesses Kate and Meghan may dominate headlines with their Princess dresses but Sophie sure knows her stuff when it comes to making an impact with her outfit. And during summer, we often see the mother of two attend a variety of fancy events - so to celebrate her style, we thought we would round up her best seasonal looks...

In June, Sophie went to Cyprus with her husband, Prince Edward, for the royal tour of the country and one of our favourite dresses she wore was this delightful white dress by royally-loved brand Suzannah.

The frock featured an abundance of polka dots in yellow and pink and we love the panelled detail at the waist and the sweetheart neckline. She accessorised to perfection with nude heels and a matching bag.

In 2021, Sophie looked lovely in an elegant Alaïa red and white maxi dress as she was pictured at the British Grand Prix alongside her husband Prince Edward.

Braving the scorching temperatures, Sophie chose to wear a white sleeveless dress complete with a statement red print, adding a pair of chic white Penelope Chilvers wedges and her Sophie Habsburg clutch bag for the hot weather at the weekend.

In May 2019, Sophie looked incredible at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, held at Buckingham Palace. Joining husband Prince Edward and niece Princess Eugenie, the royal rocked the striking 'Odette' tea dress by Suzannah. The classic frock was emblazoned with an eye-catching floral print. Blooming gorgeous!

In July 2019, Sophie headed to Bristol Zoo with her family, and she dressed to impress. The blonde royal turned heads in her navy polka dot dress. Although classically cut, it had flared, voluminous sleeves, a tie-waist and a deep V-neckline. We loved how the Countess added snazzy sunnies and a pair of pretty diamond earrings into the mix and finished off the look with white espadrilles and a blue snakeskin clutch bag.

In June 2019, the Countess visited Lebanon on an official visit and during a trip to Beirut, she decided to wear a dress from one of her most reached-for brands, Suzannah. Known as the 'Stormy Hearts' tea dress, the £895 green number featured a busy white and yellow print. She added a pair of high heel espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers and a pair of amber droplet earrings.

The Countess' polka dot Diane Von Furstenberg wrap dress is surely another fan favourite, worn at the opening of the new rare diseases unit at St Thomas's Hospital, London in September 2018.

Attending Wimbledon in July 2019, the Countess of Wessex lit up the royal box in her cobalt blue dress by Peter Pilotto. The 'Cloqué' dress' wowed onlookers with its crew neckline and short angel sleeves. Following the royal trend of recycling, this wasn't the first time we'd seen Sophie in the pretty dress. In fact, Sophie has worn this dress plenty of times - definitely getting her cost per wear.

Ascot is one of the most exciting summer events for the royal family, and Sophie is a big fan. For Ascot 2019, the royal opted for a lovely bespoke creation by Emilia Wickstead. Her pale pink dress was emblazoned with a burst of floral bouquets and the same print was used under the brim of her hat. Funky! As always, her hair and makeup was on point - she wore her famous blonde locks up high and added pearl earrings.

How could we forget this incredible pink moment from Royal Ascot 2017? The Countess looked radiant in her rose-colored midi dress by Emilia Wickstead - complete with a daring back cut out - and a floral hat by Jane Taylor.

We adored the floaty white frock that Sophie chose for the Chelsea Flower Show back in May 2018!

The lacy Zimmermann dress was perfect for a sunny day, teamed with nude heels and a matching clutch bag.

