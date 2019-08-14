Loved the Countess of Wessex's polka dot dress? M&S has the BEST lookalike And it costs just £19.50...

Here at HELLO! we are big fans of the Countess of Wessex's style. She tends to favour pristine dresses, tailored separates and funky high heels from Penelope Chilvers. It appears that the royal has had a relatively quiet summer - the last time she was spotted was last month, when she teamed up with husband Prince Edward and their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn for a trip to Bristol Zoo. The blonde royal turned heads in her navy blue, polka dot dress. Although classically cut, it had flared, voluminous sleeves, a tie-waist and a deep V-neckline. We loved how the Countess added snazzy sunnies and a pair of pretty diamond earrings into the mix and finished off the look with white wedge espadrilles and a blue snakeskin clutch bag. Although the designer of this frock is unknown, the mighty Marks & Spencer has a great dupe that we think you're going to love.

Sophie wore a navy blue polka-dot-dress to Bristol Zoo

The polka dot swing jersey dress may have a slightly different cut, but it's designed in the same relaxed fabric, with generous sleeves and of course, boasts polka dots and a navy blue base.

SHOP: Navy blue polka-dot dress, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Best of all, this number costs just £19.50 and ALL sizes are available online now. Navy always makes a welcome change from black and this dress could be worn with trainers, flip-flops and even a pair of swish ankle boots.

Despite always looking chic, the blonde joked about her style last year at a celebration of 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project at Buckingham Palace. She said at the time: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Well, we can’t say we agree with that one Sophie!

