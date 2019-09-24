This is why Meghan Markle has ditched her engagement ring on the royal tour The Duchess is wearing the bare minimum while in South Africa…

Beady royal watchers have noticed that the Duchess of Sussex has removed two very important rings from her finger during the first two days of the royal tour in South Africa. The 38-year-old royal has been photographed without her engagement ring and the eternity ring she received as a push present from her husband, Prince Harry.

In photos from the public event at the beach for Waves For Change, Meghan's fingers are bare, apart from her Welsh gold wedding band, and what appears to be a NEW Jennifer Meyer ring which matched the earrings she wore for the event.

A source tells HELLO! that the reason she has ditched her treasured jewels is that she wants to be "low key" while doing her meet and greets with the public.

It's not surprising that Meghan would want to keep her precious ring in a safe place while out and about on a royal tour - earlier this year, the Duchess chose to redesign her iconic engagement ring, which features two of the late Princess Diana's diamonds. During her post-baby appearances at Trooping the Colour - and when she introduced baby Archie to the world - eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ring's gold band had been replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band.

The stones were specially selected by the Prince; the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother's personal collection.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement.