Meghan Markle WOWS in a £95 camel tux dress at the University of Johannesburg Prince Harry's wife looks incredible on campus…

After a busy weekend, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday, wearing yet another dazzling outfit, consisting of a camel-toned tux dress by Banana Republic and nude high heels. Wow! The royal wore her hair in a loose and wavy style and as always, her makeup looked fresh, glowing and on point. During her visit, the wife of Prince Harry attended a round-table discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is a patron. The former Suits star met academics and students, where she discussed the challenges faced by young women in higher education.

Meghan looked stunning in camel

On Saturday, Meghan met with women leaders in the South African city of Cape Town, dressed in a chic striped midi skirt by one of her favourite brands J.Crew and a black sleeveless top by her friend Misha Nonoo's label. The royal attended a private breakfast meeting to discuss the issue of the epidemic of gender-based violence in the nation, urging young activists to continue their work for the sake of future generations.

SHOP: £95, Banana Republic

Meghan's J.Crew skirt retails for £145 on Net-A-Porter. The knitted piece featured contrasting stripes, an elasticated waistband and an A-line shape that flared out at the midi hem. However there are now only a few sizes left - the 'Meghan Effect' doesn't look like it's waning any time soon…

MORE: Meghan Markle's travel beauty essentials that keep her looking good on the royal tour

The Duchess' beauty look is always immaculate and this occasion was no different. Where the Duchess of Cambridge is known for her bouncy blow dries, Meghan often wears her hair in undone waves. At the weekend she styled her long, brunette locks in her favourite wavy style, parted in the middle. A touch of mascara and liner, a sweep of blush and a pale pink lip was the only makeup she needed to look radiant.

READ: This is why Meghan Markle has ditched her engagement ring on the royal tour

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.