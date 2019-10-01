Meghan Markle just wore the shirt dress you always wanted on the royal tour The wife of Prince Harry makes a quick change...

Fresh from her morning appearance at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex changed into her second outfit of the day - a sleek khaki dress by US brand Room 502 and black high heels as she arrived at a Action Aid, which tackles sexual violence in schools. We also loved her funky statement earrings. The wife of Prince Harry learned about the charity, which received UK Aid funding for it's work. The royal looked in great spirits as she smiled at onlookers.

WOW! Meghan looked amazing in her khaki dress

We loved Meghan's dazzling tux dress she sported at the start of the day. Keeping to her favourite US high street stores, the former Suits star opted for a camel-toned number by Banana Republic which you can pick up for £95.

SHOP: £371.13, Room 502

If buttery tones like this aren't for you, it's also available in white. The royal wore her hair in a loose and wavy style and as always, her makeup looked fresh, glowing and on point. During her visit, the Duchess attended a round-table discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is a patron.

Meghan wore a tux dress earlier that morning by Banana Republic

Meghan enjoys wearing tailored, blazer-style frocks. In July 2018, Meghan and Harry headed to London's Southbank Centre to visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall.

In 2018, the royal wore a pink mac dress at London's Southbank Centre

Meghan wowed onlookers in a stunning pink mac dress by House of Nonie which she teamed with a pair of high heel shoes and a pink coordinating clutch bag by Mulberry. Sharp!

MORE: Duchess Meghan wears elegant J.Crew skirt for heartfelt meeting in Cape Town

And in August that year,she memorably attended a special gala performance of Hamilton in a black tux dress designed by Canadian label Judith and Charles and paired it with a pair of edgy Aquazurra nude heels. So chic and well-received by fans, it inspired lots of high street copies soon after.

READ: Meghan Markle's travel beauty essentials that keep her looking good on the royal tour

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.