Kate Middleton's new clutch bag comes in 9 different colours Maybe Prince William's wife will buy the lot...

How stunning did the Duchess of Cambridge look last week? The wife of Prince William joined her husband for the naming ceremony of the polar research ship with Sir David Attenborough on Thursday and she braved the rain in stunning sky blue cape coat dress by Alexander McQueen that she has worn many times before. But did you see her new clutch bag? It was by Asprey and priced at a cool £1,850. Known as the 1781 Pochette, it's made from Blueberry bullskin leather. Designed with the brand's signature Asprey 1781 clasp in palladium metal, in includes an adjustable shoulder strap, which Kate opted to leave at home. It includes a crocodile zip purse and mirror. Fancy! If blue isn't your colour, it's also made in eight other shades from neon green to mauve.

Kate sported a new clutch bag by Asprey last week

Although the mother-of-three tends to opt for a nude, navy or black colourway when it comes to her handbag collection, we always notice when she dares to go for something a little more striking. On the royal visit to Sweden in 2018, the brunette beauty teamed her retro-style hounds-tooth coat with a burgundy vintage Chanel bag with bamboo handles. So extra!

In the summer, the 37-year-old made a surprise appearance at the polo with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte (plus Meghan and baby Archie!) and rocked an on-trend colour combination with her candy pink L.K. Bennett dress and cherry red Mulberry bag.

Kate had the croc-leather version of the 'Small Darley', which has the brand's signature postman's lock and can also be transformed into a clutch with a removable chain strap. Sadly, the exact version is no longer available, but there are lots of similar numbers available online.

