Take a look at Meghan Markle's passport holder

Before the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry, she was quite the jet-setter. The former Suits actress documented her life on her blog The Tig, which she described as a "hub for the discerning palate — those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion and beauty." She also had an accompanying Instagram page for the blog, where she shared a lot of her trips, food, and of course, some of her favourite things, including her stylish leather travel case, which you can still buy today. The Stow orange leather case has a variety of slots and pockets which are designed to hold passports, credit cards, and of course, that all-important boarding pass. It's so kitsch that you could house a portable plug set, a memory stick, and there's even a handy section for headphones. One of the things we love about the case is that it can be personalised too. It doesn't come cheap though; Meghan's colourway of orange and dusty aqua comes in at £375. However, it's made from sumptuous leather, and is a timeless piece that we bet she still finds use for today.

Meghan shared a snap of her First Class Leather Tech Case on her now closed Instagram account

Meghan pack it in her hand luggage in the new few weeks - after all, she and Harry are due to embark on their royal tour of Africa mid-September. It is thought that her son Archie will be making an appearance too. A source told HELLO: "The couple hope to include Archie at some point in the programme, but it's difficult to schedule. He's five months old. But they hope to."

The ten-day tour of Africa starts Monday 23 September and will end on Wednesday 2 October. They will spend the first three days in Cape Town, South Africa before Harry travels to Botswana alone for a one-day private working visit.

You can now Buy Meghan's case in new colours - pink, red and blue

The Duke will then resume the tour, which is being carried out at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in Angola. Harry will spend two days in Dirico, Huambo and Luanda.

He will then travel to Malawi where he will be reunited with Meghan and Archie. The couple will end their tour in Johannesburg, South Africa. Sounds hectic!

