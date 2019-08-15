Duchess Meghan's two fave brands just teamed up for a maternity collection Style your bump in (royal) style...

We all know that the Duchess of Sussex is one VERY stylish lady. The wife of Prince Harry dresses impeccably, and we never quite know what she is going to step out in next. But what we do know, is she does have some go-to brands that have proved to be her firm favourites. J.Crew is a US company that Meghan has worn on numerous occasions before and after she married Prince Harry; and she has even got her husband wearing their threads. When she was pregnant, the Duchess wore maternity brand Hatch many times, too. So you can imagine our delight when we heard both brands have collaborated and released a limited-edition maternity capsule, with a workplace-style vibe.

Trench-cape, £335, HATCH X J.Crew

We love the price point - expectant mothers can update their wardrobes with pieces ranging from £67 - £335. The collection includes 25 work wear pieces and you can pick them up online at J.Crew and HATCH.

Sweaters, £241, HATCH X J.Crew

Incredibly, The HATCH x J.Crew collection was designed by a team of working mothers, with the goal of empowering mums-to-be's towards confidence and comfort as their bodies change throughout pregnancy.

Meghan loves J.Crew, famously wearing this coat by the brand in 2018

One of our favourite J.Crew pieces the Duchess has worn is the navy blue coat that had white piping and large lapels. Meghan wore the now-iconic jacket for an appearance in Birmingham with Harry back in March 2018.

It sold out immediately, and the demand for it was so high that the brand re-stocked it, much to the delight of royal fans. Mother-of-one Meghan packed J.Crew in her case during a royal tour of New Zealand in October 2018. Not only did Meghan wear a pair of their skinny jeans, but she also rocked a green khaki jacket by the brand, later wearing it on a casual outing in Morocco a few months later in February.

