Crown Princess Victoria gives us a lesson in mastering mustard (because we all know it can be tricky!) Transitioning from summer to autumn has never looked so chic...

Summer may be coming to an end, but this doesn’t mean we need to put away the bright colours. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden showed how to perfectly transition from the sunny summer months to cooler autumn in a stunning mustard-coloured gown as she attended World Water Week in Stockholm.

Featuring a high neckline, long balloon sleeves and an accentuated waist, the Roma dress by Rodebjer took centre stage of her outfit, and we can see why. Aside from the flowing ankle-length dress, the 42-year-old kept the rest of her look simple, wearing her hair slicked back into a bun and alongside natural make-up. She also paired the dress with nude heels, a matching mustard clutch and statement jewellery, including chunky feather earrings and a gold bracelet with the word ‘love’.

The heir to the Swedish throne joined her father King Carl Gustaf at World Water Week 2019, a global water conference that aims to address some key international development and sustainability issues.

In a nod to the theme of the event, Victoria was also seen in a striking blue ocean-inspired dress by Max Jenny and black heels by Ralph Lauren on Tuesday while attending the ceremony for the Stockholm Junior Water Prize award, of which she is the patron.

The bright colours come as no surprise, with royals often opting for something that will stand out in the crowd, such as the red gown Victoria was pictured wearing at a banquet dinner in January.

For those looking for an alternative to the yellow dress by Rodebjer, which will set you back about £435, look no further than Holly Willoughby's favourite Marks & Spencer dress right now.

We think this is the perfect dress for autumn and all you need is a mustard bag and heels and you've got the Crown Princess Victoria look, but for a lot less. You know what they say, go bold or go home.