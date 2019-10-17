Sarah, Duchess of York looks ready to party in stunning black gown The Duchess was attending the Lady Garden Foundation Gala in London

Shortly after her 60th birthday, Sarah, Duchess of York let her hair down as she attended a star-studded party in London on Wednesday night. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mum upped the glam, wearing a full-length black dress that featured beaded details and ruffles. She accessorised with a diamond necklace and earrings and had her hair swept half up in an elegant do.

Sarah was attending the Lady Garden Foundation Gala at Claridge's Hotel, joining other stars including Dame Joan Collins, Katherine Jenkins, Sally Wood, Samantha Cameron and Tamara Beckwith. The royal, who is an honorary chairwoman of the event, was even surprised with a two-tiered birthday cake.

Her night out comes just a day after she celebrated her milestone sixtieth. The Duchess marked the day at home in Windsor, where her ex-husband the Duke of York threw a fun-filled bash. Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes were on the guest list, the Sun reports. Andrew, 59, gave a touching speech, in which he praised Sarah for her support over the years.

Sarah looked stunning in a black dress

Earlier on in the day, the Duke published a sweet Twitter post. Andrew, who was married to Sarah from 1986 until 1996, shared three photos of his ex-wife, including one family photo showing the former couple with their daughters and their partners, writing, "Wishing @sarahferguson15 a very Happy 60th Birthday!"

The Duchess was surprised with a birthday cake

Their youngest daughter, Eugenie, also took to Instagram to share a touching tribute, posting a series of never-before-seen photos of herself and her mum. Alongside the photos, Eugenie wrote: "To my beautiful Mumma – Happy 60th birthday. You are an inspiration and one of the people I admire most in this world. Thank you for being you. I love you to the moon and back."

