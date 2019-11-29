Princess Beatrice steps out with her fiance in a dazzling blue coat and knee-high boots Prince Andre's daughter looks gorgeous in her latest outfit

Princess Beatrice is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Tuesday, the royal was pictured arm-in-arm with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, leaving Fayre of St James Christmas Carol Concert held at St James's Church. Braving the cold weather, she wrapped up in a black dress, knee-high boots and finished with a chic cobalt blue coat. She tied her famous red locks in a half-up, half-down style and sported minimal makeup whilst carrying a black clutch bag. Edoardo sported a racing green top, tailored trousers and a navy blue coat. What a stylish pair!

Princess Beatrice enjoyed an evening out with fiance Edoardo

Earlier this week, Beatrice was seen again as she headed to a funeral service for the late financer Tim Hoare, which was held at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge.

Get the look! Blue coat, £149, Pure Collection

For the occasion, the royal was pictured with her mother Sarah Ferguson and little sister, Princess Eugenie. Sarah opted for a chic, black ensemble complete with a glamorous headband. Beatrice was seen in a dark blue coat and had her hair pulled back from her face, tied with a matching blue bow, whilst Eugenie wore a forest green coat and had her dark tresses styled in a low bun.

Beatrice sorted a headband at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala

Both Eugenie and Beatrice have been spotted out over the past month at various engagements and social gatherings. Two weeks ago, newly engaged Beatrice, 31, supported her cousin Prince William at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala.

MORE: Princess Beatrice steps out in her favourite Topshop party dress

The redhead royal dressed to impress in a beautiful embroidered Cynthia Rowley dress. The pretty frock was covered in elaborate floral detail and she added a simple black blazer, tights and funky pair of Zara boots. We also spied that the Princess pushed her famous hair back with a stunning headband. The black design featured an abundance of gems and was quite the crowning glory.

READ: Princess Beatrice is the epitome of jacket goals in a fancy Zara tweed number

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.