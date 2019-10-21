The autumn style staple Princess Beatrice can't live without The daughter of Prince Andrew loves stylish outerwear right now...

How stunning did Princess Beatrice look at the weekend? The daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York looked as stylish as ever at the high society wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg in Paris. Dressing to impress, Princess Eugenie's elder sister stole the show in a £1,375 floral silk-satin tea dress with a Peter Pan collar by The Vampire's Wife – which appears to be her go-to label at the moment after wearing pieces by the brand at several high-profile events. She paired the frock with a pale blue Topshop trench coat, a £30 pair of black Carvela Lulu heels and a peach satin boater hat by Julian Garner. We loved how she added the coat in particular - it was a great colour and light enough to slip on without getting too stuffy.

Princess Beatrice looked amazing in her Topshop trench coat

A few days before, the 31-year-old attended the London Premiere of Apple's acclaimed documentary 'The Elephant Queen' at London's Electric Cinema, alongside the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Thandie Newton, Emilia Fox and Holly Branson. The royal opted for a trench coat once again, in a sharp navy blue.

The royal also wore a check trench a few days before at a film premiere

It was emblazoned with blue checks and was quite the classic design. She appeared in good spirits as she made her entrance with Edoardo, who looked smart in a suit and white t-shirt.

Also at the event was the Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton and his new fiancee Alizee Thevenet. The stylish pair – who confirmed their engagement at the beginning of October – were fashionably in sync wearing cord jackets in tonal shades of navy and maroon.

James Middleton and new fiancee Alizee Thevenet were also at the bash

It has been an exciting few weeks for both couples, who have each announced their engagement news this month.

We just love a wedding and can't wait for both!

