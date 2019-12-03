At the end of November, we saw Crown Princess Victoria attend the opening night of a London theatre production wearing the most incredible fluffy black jacket layered over a sheer, embroidered dress. And she has shown royal fans just how versatile the dreamy wintery jacket is by stepping out in a very similar style for a concert in Stockholm.

As she attended the 40th anniversary of Berwaldhallen at Berwald Concert Hall, the Swedish royal stunned the crowd in a black silk dress by Dagmar, which had a yellow flower print, high neck and long bell sleeves. She accessorised with a black patent belt, matching patent heels, a studded bag and statement gold earrings. To keep warm in the cold Swedish weather, she teamed the dress with a gorgeous oversized black faux fur jacket, and it looks so cosy. For her beauty look, she pulled her brunette hair away from her face and wore minimal makeup, ensuring the fabulous winter staple remained the highlight of her outfit.

While it appears to be very similar to her theatre ensemble, there are some subtle differences between the jackets. The one she wore in November had a rounded neck and buttons, while her most recent one was slightly longer in length and had a more fluffy style. Regardless of the differences, with the royal opting for almost identical coats just days apart suggests this could be her new go-to winter jacket.

The 42-year-old never struggles to look chic in the winter weather, from layering to mixing colours and prints. She was also recently pictured at a conference on environmental sustainability in a maroon trouser suit with matching accessories, but she broke up the colour-block look with a clashing pale pink midi coat with a tie waist. With her extensive coat collection, the mother-of-two is giving fans some fabulous style tips on how to dress for the party season and keep warm at the same time.

