Crown Princess Victoria stuns in sheer black H&M dress for a London musical

Crown Princess Victoria was in London on Wednesday night for the opening night of theatre production & Juliet, and she certainly dressed to impress. Rocking a stunning embroidered dress with a fluffy black jacket layered over the top, the Swedish royal is making us fall in love with this winter weather. What other time of year could you look this chic and be warm and cosy?

She was pictured arriving at Shaftesbury Theatre for Max Martin’s musical, which focuses on what would happen if Juliet hadn't killed herself at the end of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. For the evening, the 42-year-old stunned fans in a long black tulle gown from Giambattista Valli x H&M, and it's hard to believe it's from the high-street store. Featuring delicate black and white embroidery, a sheer bodice and a bouncy tulle skirt, the dress made her look every inch the Princess. She paired it with statement black drop earrings and the most snuggly looking fluffy black jacket we've ever seen. After all, the cold London weather would be painful to endure without a jacket!

Ensuring all eyes remained on her outfit, the mother-of-two wore her dark hair pulled away from her face and opted for natural makeup with dark mascara and pink lips. Prince Daniel looked equally as chic next to his wife wearing a crisp white shirt and a tailored suit.

Victoria wore a similar dress to Kendall Jenner's Giambattista Valli x H&M gown

H&M announced their designer collaboration collection with Giambattista Valli back in May 2019, with Kendall Jenner stepping out on the Cannes red carpet wearing a bright pink tulle gown. Victoria later replicated the look with a paler pink version by Selam Fessahaye for the Polar Music Prize 2019 Awards Ceremony. However, the main collection wasn't launched worldwide until early November. Speaking of the designs, Giambattista Valli said: "I am excited about this collaboration - H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone's 'happy moments', to help create love stories all around the world."

While it seems like a rather daring choice of dress, other royals have worn similar styles in the past. The Duchess of Cambridge recently wore a beautiful black lace gown by Alexander McQueen for the 2019 Royal Variety Performance, while the Duchess of Sussex turned heads in a black sheer Valentino evening gown for friend Misha Nonoo's wedding.

