The Duchess of Cambridge has a stunning collection of jewellery, but there are pieces she has been spotted wearing time and time again, throughout her eight years as a royal. Annoushka is a jewellery brand which has become synonymous with Kate and she has worn their £350 18ct gold baroque pearl earring drops for some of the most special moments in her life.

When the official photos of the Duke and Duchess with a newborn Prince George were released in August 2013, Kate teamed her fuchsia pink Seraphine dress with her Annoushka pearl drops. Similarly, when the royal mum introduced Princess Charlotte to the world outside the Lindo Wing in 2015, she chose to wear the same earrings.

Kate wore the pearls for the first official photos with Prince George. Credit: Michael Middleton/PA

"It makes me incredibly proud," founder Annoushka Ducas tells HELLO!, "The pearl drops are timeless, they work for everything, whether it's your jeans or whether it's for an official engagement. It's very much what my jewellery is about, being able to dress up your jeans and being able to wear jewellery that makes you feel good."

The pearl drops have made appearances on royal tours, at commemorative services and formal engagements, but Kate has also teamed them with jeans at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth in 2015 and with sportswear to take part in a tennis workshop in 2018.

18ct gold baroque pearl earring drops, £350, Annoushka

The Duchess has also worn jewellery from Princess Diana and the Queen's collections over the years – can Annoushka see Kate passing her pearl drops down to daughter Charlotte when she's older?

"I hope so, wouldn't that be lovely?" the designer tells HELLO! The Duchess also wears a diamond Annoushka eternity band, which she wears alongside her wedding and sapphire engagement rings.

Kate also has an Annoushka eternity ring

The jewellery brand is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and as well as the flagship boutique on London's South Molton street and being stocked in Liberty, Harrods, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, Annoushka is excited about expanding into China. A second store is set to open in Hong Kong, after their first boutique in the city's Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Annoushka gets inspiration for her designs from many places, she tells HELLO! but often it comes from nature. She says: "It's not really about the biggest or the most glitzy diamond, it's about how it makes you feel – is it playful? Does it feel good on your finger or your ear? I'm very conscious of how things feel. I think that’s a real difference, as a woman designing jewellery for women to really understand that an earring has to move when it's on your ear and not think 'god I can't wait to take this earring off' when they're too heavy."

Crown 18ct White Gold Ring, £650, Annoushka

So which new design would Annoushka love to see Kate wear?

"I'd love to see her wearing a crown ring, that really would be the dream, for our future Queen to be wearing a crown ring, that would be the dream," she said. Watch this space.

