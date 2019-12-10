Princess Mary of Denmark sparkles in a £294 Jane Taylor sequin headband that is perfect for the festive season The Danish royal jumped on the accessory trend

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark brought a touch of royal sparkle as she opened Viborg Regional Hospital's new Emergency Centre on Monday. The 47-year-old looked elegant in a purple long-sleeve blouse with a grey wool A-line skirt and a matching belted coat, as she was given a tour of the building.

Mary finished her ensemble with a pair of plum suede court shoes and a striking Jane Taylor sequin headband in burgundy. The sparkly accessory is available from the British milliner for £294 and is currently available in four different colour ways – antique gold, silver, nude and dusky lilac.

The headband trend shows no sign of waning and it's the perfect accessory to add the finishing touches to your Christmas party look this year. Make like Mary and choose one with a bit of glitz, with our high street dupes.

Mary isn't the only royal to have rocked a headband – the Duchess of Cambridge was an early adopter of the accessory trend, after donning a cream applique creation by Jane Taylor for Prince Louis' christening in July 2018. Since then Kate has added numerous styles to her collection, including a rhinestone padded headband from high street favourite Zara, which she wore to the Festival of Remembrance.

Earlier this month Mary carried out a three-day tour of Indonesia, where the focus was on sexual and reproductive health and rights in the country. During her visit, the Australia-born royal stepped out in a £525 geo floral shirt dress by one of Kate's favourite British fashion labels, Beulah London.

