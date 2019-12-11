Wow! Queen Letizia never fails to amaze us with her effortlessly chic fashion sense, and she continued to do so for a meeting in Madrid on 10 December. The Spanish royal, 47, rocked two classic styles that were hugely popular back in the 80s as she attended the Foundation Against Drug addiction (FAD) Headquarters. She looked like she'd stepped straight off an 80s catwalk, minus the permed hair- and we're loving it!

The mother-of-two wore a classic black outfit but added a pop of colour with her metallic Magrit pumps. She wore belted high-waisted trousers, a style that now floods high street stores, but the stand-out item of her outfit has got to be her black jumper which had contrasting white seams and pretty white embroidery around the shoulders.

The elegant knit was from Uterque, one of her favourite labels, but it is unfortunately already sold out. After all, in the cold winter weather, pretty jumpers like this tend to fly off the shelves. The height created by the embroidery was reminiscent of the iconic shoulder pads that were widely worn several decades ago. While they're slowly creeping into a few blazers and dresses, they're not quite back in the same way that high-waisted trousers are. But with Letizia giving them her seal of approval, that could all change!

To finish off her look, the former journalist wore her dark hair in a bouncy blowdry that framed her face, which is the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite hairstyle, and opted for her usual makeup look of smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Back in September, Letizia also opted for a similar 80s monochrome outfit, even down to the same label. She wore black Carolina Herrera heels, a white blouse and another pair of £99 black trousers with a chunky white belt from Uterque. The royal has also been seen sporting a monochrome houndstooth jacket and leather culottes from the label in the past.

