Queen Letizia is bringing mesh and tassels back this festive party season

We've seen sequins, sparkles, lace and velvet descend on the shop floors as we near the party season, but one thing that hasn't yet made it's grand return is tassels. And we don't mean just in the form of a statement accessory like the Duchess of Sussex's red Madewell earrings from the royal tour to South Africa. If you're a big fan of a classic black dress but you want a more unusual twist for the upcoming party season, then look no further than Queen Letizia.

For an award ceremony in Madrid, the Spanish royal wowed in a figure-hugging black pencil dress that featured mesh shoulders with black tassels falling to her hips. We can't decide if it's more 1920s or Strictly Come Dancing style, but either way, we love it! She added a matching black clutch and her Manolo Blahnik snakeskin print heels, completing the elegant style with Joyas de Pasar diamond earrings.

Letizia, who is a former journalist, was joined by her husband King Felipe who also looked chic in a deep blue suit, a white shirt and a bow tie. The pair attended the 99th edition of the ABC International Journalism Awards, where they presented a number of prizes.

For the black-tie event, she opted for a glam beauty look with dark smokey eye makeup and her dark hair in a sleek straight style. At the end of November, she shocked royal fans when she appeared to undergo a drastic hair transformation, chopping off her long locks into a bob. However, it turned out to be a clever trick by her hairstylist, who tucked her brunette hair under at the back in a faux bob!

Despite having a very packed schedule of royal engagements over the past few days, the 47-year-old continued to look as immaculate as ever. Earlier in the day, she wowed in a black midi jacket with military-style buttons as she attended the COP25 Climate Summit, while she chose a monochrome ensemble for a reception at the Royal Palace on Monday which included a textured skirt from H&M's 2016 Conscious Exclusive collection.