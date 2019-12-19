Zara Tindall has long been considered one of the most 'normal' and relatable members of the British royal family. Her relaxed attitude is evident in all facets of her life – not least her approach to fashion. In contrast to the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, who often commission bespoke items from top designers, and the Queen, who has a team of royal dressers, Zara has a different outlook on occasions like Royal Ascot or a royal wedding. "It depends on the occasion and what's needed," the 38-year-old Olympian told the Telegraph of her sartorial choices. "But I don't really enjoy shopping. I'm more of an online shopper. It's a case of when needs must, for me."

Zara Tindall pictured at Royal Ascot 2019

An accomplished sportstar and a mother-of-two, Zara prioritises comfort and practicality when it comes to her everyday wear. "My style is very, very casual," she shared. "Especially if I'm just at home with the children in the country. It's jeans, flat boots or trainers and then a gilet or a coat over the top. Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy. That was always handed down to us."

MORE: The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children cuddle, play together and help each other out

Video: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

There was one thing the royal was happy to splurge on, however – a walk-in wardrobe. "I have one, finally," Zara said. "Everyone wants a walk in wardrobe, don't they? It was always a big thing getting older and realising that dream of having a walk in wardrobe. That thing where you can find everything you need on hand immediately is amazing. When we moved into our current house that was a must for us." Asked what's inside the wardrobe, the royal revealed it stores some treasured keepsakes. "I've kept my riding boots from my World Championship win. Presents always become sentimental from family, too. And then you have pieces that you go back to that you rely on in different moods, or that make you feel good about yourself on different occasions."

MORE: The most unusual royal baby names: from Archie Harrison to Princess Leonore

The royal pictured with her eldest daughter, Mia

Zara, who has been married to former rugby player Mike Tindall since 2011, also gave an insight into their home life with two daughters under six; Mia, five, and Lena, one. "Organising children's closets is a nightmare because they grow out of things so quickly," she admitted. "I find myself trying to move those clothes on as quickly as you've just put them in the drawers. It's a little bit depressing when you realise how quickly they're growing. Sifting through clothes and the laundry loads takes up a lot more of my time than it used to; two children and I do three different [equestrian] disciplines so that's three sets of clothes. There's a lot going on in the washing room at my house."

MORE: Zara Tindall reveals why she felt uncomfortable at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.