Princess Charlotte looks so cute in Amaia green coat on Christmas Day The young royal looked smart and ready for the festivities...

On Christmas Day at 11am sharp, the royals headed St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, led by the Queen. This year though, royal fans were even more excited than usual, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their public debut together! George, 6, and Charlotte, 4 accompanied their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the annual walk to the service with the rest of the royals, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Princess Charlotte looked cute in a dark green coat

We loved what the pair were wearing - don't they look very cute?! George, looking traditional and smart, was dressed in a dark blue blazer and jumper and Charlotte looked as pretty as ever wearing Amaia's Razorbil coat in a lovely rich bottle green colour. The pair have always remained at home whenever William and Kate have attended the service in Sandringham, so it was a special moment for royal watchers! If you're wondering where little Prince Louis was, he remained indoors as he's too young at 19 months.

Amaia's Razorbil coat in green, £140, amaiakids

A royal source reportedly told The Sun earlier this month: "George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they're both on good form on the day. It's the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn't want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now."

The last time we saw George and Charlotte in public at Christmas was back in 2016 in Bucklebury, when they celebrated Christmas with Kate's family. George stole the show in his lovely Victorian-style grey coat which had contrasting black lapels and bold buttons. He teamed the look with long woollen socks and little black brogues.

George went to church in Bucklebury in 2016 with mother Kate's family

