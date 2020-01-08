The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 38th birthday on Tuesday, 9th January and we know the wife of Prince William is going to have a fabulous day with her family. But what do you gift the woman who has everything? Well, the bosses at animal rights organisation PETA had a nice idea - they sent Kate a birthday gift, and we can reveal it's a stunning handbag.The classic style is from French eco-fashion brand Ashoka - one of the winners of the 2019 PETA Fashion Awards. The gift follows the launch of the Earthshot Prize; the initiative by William and Kate, which encourages finding solutions to the climate crisis - an urgent problem that the animal-leather industry is a big contributor to.

Kate turns 38 on 9 January

The bag is made from apple leather – an eco-friendly, 100 percent vegan material made from - yes you guessed it - apple skins. This clever fabric is created by recycling food waste, and has a much lower environmental impact than animal leather. PETA Director Elisa Allen explained: "Vegan accessories in materials like apple leather are kinder to the planet and animals. PETA hopes the gift will encourage the Duchess make conscious, animal-friendly choices in her wardrobe – and her many admirers to do the same."

Apple skin bag, £204, Ashoka

Kate's new bag has three interior compartments, two pockets and the inner liner of the bag is also made from recycled plastic bottles. Best of all, you can pick it up online for £204. This isn't the first time the animal rights activist group have sent the royal family gifts - they famously gifted the Duchess a vegan wool coat, as well as a wool-free cardigan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie. They also sent a pair of faux-leather shoes to the former Prime Minister Theresa May.

MORE: Loved Duchess Kate's red houndstooth Catherine Walker coat? Zara has the best lookalike

A lot of fashion brands are going eco - which ties in well for Veganuary - including Accessorize.

Vegan backpack, £35, Accessorize

The high street store has just launched their first ever vegan bag collection, which features a mix of versatile designs ranging from cross-body styles, backpacks and on trend totes in tan, classic black and navy colourways. We love this Judy backpack, which retails for £35.

READ: Royal bargains! Kate Middleton's favourite fashion brands are all in the sale

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.