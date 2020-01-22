Kate Middleton's new £110 gold bangle will suit every outfit you wear A birthday present for the Duchess of Cambridge perhaps?

The Duchess of Cambridge has a treasure box filled with coveted jewellery, but this might be one of our favourite pieces yet. On Tuesday, Kate surprised locals in Birmingham as she carried out a previously unannounced engagement for her Early Years initiative, and while she looked fashion-forward in her chevron blouse and wide-leg trousers, it was her new gold bangle that caught our eye.

Kate appears to be wearing a bracelet by Halcyon Days, according to Twitter user @ufonomore – the Maya Torque Aquamarine & Gold Bangle, which is on sale for £110. The official description makes us think it could have been a birthday gift from Kate's husband Prince William, as the pair do love to holiday in Mustique with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It reads: "Our new Maya torque bangle has the blues. Dive into the Caribbean with this latest blue and bejewelled twist on our classic design."

Kate appears to be wearing a bracelet by Halcyon Days

On Tuesday, the Duchess, who turned 38 this month, embarked on her 24-hour Early Years solo tour of the UK, to launch '5 big questions on the under 5s'. Kate started with a visit to MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum. Dressed to impress, she delighted royal fans in a £295 green chevron-printed pussy-bow blouse by Tabitha Webb, with a pair of black wide-leg trousers. Kate has previously sported pieces by the British label and her sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan.

The Maya Torque Aquamarine & Gold Bangle is on sale for £110 - BUY NOW

The pussy-bow blouse is made of 100 per cent silk and one of the brand's new arrivals. The description reads: "It's the Pansy Pussybow in all its glory in our new green chevron print. Our signature style is ready to take you through the spring season – we love it with these Max Mara cords, but let's be honest, it is going to look amazing with everything!"

For the engagement, Kate wore her hair in her signature blowdried style and her makeup looked as polished and glossy as ever. She finished her look with her £115 Monica Vinader green onyx drop earrings.

