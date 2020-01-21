Andrea McLean shares photo without hair extensions: 'This is what I really look like' The Loose Women star asked fans what they thought

Andrea McLean has removed her hair extensions for the first time in a while, and the Loose Women star shared a photo of her natural, extension-free hair on Instagram. Sitting in her beautiful, grey-walled bedroom (complete with a chandelier no less), Andrea uploaded a video of herself telling her followers that she hadn't removed her extensions in quite some time.

WATCH: We took a look inside Andrea McLean's home

The 50-year-old explained: "So I have news. I've taken out my hair extensions. This is what I really look like. It feels so weird, I feel bald. I've haven't not had hair extensions for so long. I've forgotten what my actual hair feels like. So there we go. What do you think? To extend or not to extend? That is the question."

MORE: Loose Women star Andrea McLean reveals big change she's making to her life

Andrea shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Andrea McLean invites us inside her home as she introduces new puppy - watch video

Even without the extensions, the mother-of-two's hair looked beautiful, healthy and impressively glossy.

The New Year is off to a fabulous start for Andrea, who decided to start the decade with a fresh new attitude – that includes saying yes to as much as she can!

To kick off 2020, Andrea took to Instagram to share a montage of videos of herself from over the past 20 years. These included a time Andrea strapped herself to the top of a bi-plane during her GMTV days, and presented the show in fancy dress. In the video caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "It’s January. It’s day 8 of trying to be ‘good’, trying to stop doing all the things that are supposed to be ‘bad’. Did I mention it’s January? The most rubbish month of the year because it takes half a day to get light then it just gets dark all over again? And it’s cold. And then it rains... again."

She continued: "And THIS is the month we are supposed to give up all the things that have been our crutch since the clocks went back - who in their infinite wisdom decided this?! So... on this midweek hump day I decided to look back at some of the things I’ve managed to do when I didn’t think I could, to see if it inspired me. As you’ll see, all it did was make me howl at the dodgy haircuts, doubtful fashion and decidedly daring things I’ve done over the past 20 years. Yes... I really did strap myself to the top of a bi-plane and do a loop-the-loop dressed like a Bananawoman tribute act. How I’ll top that in the NEXT 20 years I have no idea. But it’s made me laugh, which is what we could all do with on a cold January evening. So this is my gift to you. It contains zero calories or alcohol so enjoy. You’re welcome."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.