Meghan Markle's been spotted wearing a pair of shoes made from water bottles

Meghan Markle has long been a champion of sustainable fashion brands; the Duchess of Sussex has worn items from the likes of Stella McCartney, Hiut Denim, Reformation… and now a pair of shoes made from recycled plastic bottles. Pictured for the first time since their move to North America on Friday, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry looked chic as they made their way off a commercial flight wearing complementing outfits - and Meghan’s look was a truly eco-conscious one.

Not only did she carry a Prada bag made from regenerated nylon, Meghan wore a pair of £135 black pointed flats from Rothy’s, a San Francisco-based company that makes its shoes from repurposed water bottles destined for landfill.

It’s not the first time she’s been seen in the classic shoes; she also wore them during a royal tour to Australia in 2018.

The brand says the shoes require zero breaking in, and are “made in our sustainable, fully owned and operated workshop.” They’re also currently available in all sizes, so you can get the look yourself.

Meghan styled her casual flats with an oversized striped blue shirt from her good friend Misha Nonoo's label, which she teamed with black skinny jeans and a matching slouchy wool cardigan from Cayana. She kept her hair and makeup natural and low-maintenance, and we’re definitely feeling inspired by her chic off-duty style.

Royal fans can expect to see Harry and Meghan undertake their final royal duty next month, as the Queen has asked them to join her and the rest of the family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on 9 March.

