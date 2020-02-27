The Countess of Wessex returns to royal duties in a stunning floral dress

During February half-term, the Countess of Wessex enjoyed a break from royal duties by jetting off to St Moritz for a skiing holiday with Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12. For her first royal engagement since the break, Sophie looked relaxed and recharged as she hosted a Vision for Commonwealth reception at St James's Palace - and didn't she look stunning?

Dressing to impress, she was pictured alongside guests in a beautiful black midi dress decorated with big yellow, pink and blue flowers and simple black heels, and she accessorised with subtle gold jewellery. Beauty wise, her blonde hair was pulled into an elegant updo and she proved less is more with her natural makeup.

Sophie's outfit on Wednesday was a marked difference to the one she was sporting on the ski slopes! The Wessex family are said to be experienced skiers, so it comes as no surprise they flew to the exclusive Swiss ski resort of St Moritz for their family holiday. Wrapping up warm, Sophie was pictured wearing a black padded ski jacket with white striped trousers, while her husband donned red outerwear from Colmar. The chic royals ensured they remained safe on the ski slopes by rocking helmets and goggles.

Shortly before her holiday, Sophie gave us serious outfit envy by stepping out in a statement dress from Victoria Beckham during a visit to Germany. The 55-year-old - who has long been a fan of the former Spice Girl's designs - opted for a burgundy dress with an orange abstract print from VB's resort 2020 collection. To ensure she did not detract from the £1,400 eye-catching dress, she kept her beauty look simple with taupe nail polish.

