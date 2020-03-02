The Countess of Wessex has had a busy schedule of engagements recently, but we nearly missed this one! Sophie attended a fundraising event organised by Epidermolysis Bullosa charity DEBRA - for which she is royal patron - back in November 2019, though photographs recently emerged on Twitter from the inspiring event. As usual, the royal looked elegant and effortless in her chosen outfit - a bold red midi skirt from designer Valentino, and a pretty white blouse with flared sleeves. How gorgeous!

#ICYMI our client @SimonWestonCBE attended @CharityDEBRA’s recent Royal Patrons Lunch with Debra's Royal Patron, The Countess of Wessex and Vice President, Graeme Souness!⁣⁣

⁣⁣

The Patrons Lunch #event recognised the work people have done to #support & raise #awareness!👏🏻⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/gkVqP8HZsU — H Talent Management (@HTalentMgmt) February 24, 2020

We were surprised, however, that Sophie has chosen to leave the brand's 'V' logo on her statement skirt - since royals don't often wear clothing with any sort of branding on them. Does this mark another move towards more modern wardrobe choices for royal women? Sophie has worn the £954 skirt before, in fact, but largely covered the logo with her Max Mara coat during her visit to the London Stock Exchange in 2019.

There are other exceptions, of course - Duchess Kate has carried a Chanel bag featuring its iconic CC emblem in the past, as well as a belt from the designer. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are fond of their Louis Vuitton handbags, too.



The Countess has certainly been wearing some contemporary looks lately - she chose a stunning satin dress to attend the film premiere of Sulphur and White in London on Thursday evening. The beautiful cocktail dress came from designer Galvan, and cost £1,350; she teamed it with a pair of velvet Jimmy Choo 'Romy' pumps, which are also favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

The Countess' Valentino skirt

It was the second outfit we saw Sophie wear on Thursday - earlier in the day, she looked stunning in a red lace dress and colour clashing pink coat as she visited the South Bank in Southwark to open the Central School of Ballet's new studios, named in her honour.

Sophie was glamorous in green at a recent film premiere

In recent years, Sophie has become a royal fashion icon in her own right, rocking everything from statement jumpsuits to modern midi skirts and colour-clashing combinations. Her Valentino skirt is just one piece of her incredible designer wardrobe, adding to a floral number she already owns from the brand. But what will Sophie wear next?

