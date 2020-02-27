The Countess of Wessex looks glam in emerald green satin dress for London film premiere

On Thursday evening, the Countess of Wessex attended the Sulphur and White film premiere in Mayfair in aid of the NSPCC. Starring Game of Thrones actor Mark Stanley as well as Anna Friel and Emily Beecham, the drama is based on the true story of City trader and mountaineer David Tait whose professional success masks a series of traumatic secrets. Looking as elegant as ever, Sophie was pictured arriving at the event in a pretty emerald green satin polo neck dress which she teamed with satin taupe heels and a black clutch bag. With her trademark blonde hair fashioned into a trendy chignon style, the 55-year-old finished off her chic beauty look by sporting dewy skin, nude lips and subtle touches of mascara.

This was the second beautiful outfit we saw Sophie wear on Thursday, both of which we would like to add to our own wardrobe! Earlier in the day, she looked stunning in a red lace dress and colour clashing pink coat as she visited the South Bank in Southwark to open the Central School of Ballet's new studios, named in her honour. It will feature seven studios, a fully equipped studio theatre, study and resource centres, as well as a state-of-the-art health suite.

Just last month, the mother-of-two was sporting more beautiful outfits in Sierra Lione! During her two-day tour, she delighted royal fans by stepping out in everything from white cropped jeans and a floral printed blouse to a chic cornflower blue satin midi skirt. However, one outfit that particularly caught our eye was her fabulous green cocktail dress which came from A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross. The past season buy had a split at the hem and an eye-catching blue and pink sash belt which she tied at the waist, and she paired it with shoes from her favourite brand Penelope Chilvers. It may have been a whistlestop tour but she certainly left a lasting impression with her wardrobe!

