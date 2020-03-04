The one outfit that Kate Middleton and other royals always have to pack on tour There is one particular outfit that all members of the royal family have to bring whenever they go away

During her current tour of Ireland with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has been turning heads in an array of stunning outfits, all of which have been carefully selected ahead of time. So far on the three-day trip, these have included a green patterned dress with a forest-hue coat to touch down in Ireland on Tuesday morning, and a metallic gown - continuing with the green colour theme - which she wore to an evening reception. However, there is one outfit that will have been packed by the royal, that we will hopefully not see. As per royal protocol, all members of the family must wear black as a mark of respect if anyone is to die while they are overseas.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William's tour - day one

The Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour outfits are carefully planned

Throughout history, the rule has been honoured by various members of the royal family. Back in 1992 when Princess Diana’s father, Lord Spencer, died, the Princess of Wales was away in the Alps skiing with Prince Charles. On their way back, the royal couple followed suit and dressed in all-black attire. This hasn’t always been the case, however. When the Queen’s father, George VI, died in 1952, she was in Kenya on safari with Prince Philip, and didn’t have a mourning outfit ready. As a result, she wasn’t allowed to be photographed until a suitable outfit had been brought to her, as acted out in an episode of series one of The Crown.

MORE: Best photos of day two of Prince William and Kate's tour

A black outfit is always packed during royal tours

William and Kate are in Ireland for a three-day tour. The couple will be spending time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway during their trip, with a programme that "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery". A statement from Kensington Palace ahead of their visit read: "Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

READ: Meghan Markle expected to leave baby Archie in Canada when she joins Prince Harry in UK

The Queen pictured wearing black after the death of her father, George VI

While William and Kate are away, the royal couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are likely being looked after by their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, while the Duchess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also expected to be on hand to help out.