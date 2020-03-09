The Countess of Wessex recently returned from her landmark trip to South Sudan, but she was straight back home to support the Queen on Monday, arriving at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey looking beautiful in white and blue. The royal wore a dress from favourite brand Suzannah - first worn during Royal Ascot in 2019 - accessorised with a navy Jane Taylor hat, heels and clutch, and wore her hair in a pretty chignon style. No doubt royal fans were excited to see Sophie arrive shortly before the Duchess of Sussex - Sophie and her husband Prince Edward, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, were both escorted to their seats before the Queen's procession entered the church. The Duke and Duchess Cambridge joined them afterwards.

Sophie looked beautiful in her Suzannah dress

Many royal fans have noted how much Meghan and Sophie have in common, since the pair share very similar passions when it comes to their charity and humanitarian work. The Countess' recent trip to South Sudan saw her meet survivors of gender-based violence to learn about the impact of recent conflict, speak with female political leaders and visit a secondary school to learn more about empowering girls through education. Sophie also attended an International Women's Day event on the final day of her trip - and Meghan of course attended her own official engagements to mark the date.

MORE: Meghan Markle stuns in a monochrome outfit for unexpected visit to church with the Queen

As ever, Sophie packed a colourful, chic and respectful wardrobe for her overseas tour, and wowed royal fans with a rainbow of outfits - from a beautiful midi dress with a peacock feather design to a chic navy blue frock and a polka-dot blouse. She kept her makeup fresh-faced and hair natural, and relied on her favourite Ray-Ban sunglasses during hot days.

Looking gorgeous in green at a recent film premiere

Sophie has been amping up her official appearances recently, and also wowed fans in a glamorous emerald silk dress back in February, when she arrived at the Sulphur and White film premiere in Mayfair in aid of the NSPCC. This royal lady is certainly one to watch…

MORE: Royal Style Watch: 12 vibrant outfits from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia and more