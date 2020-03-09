﻿
sophie-wessex-royal-tour

Countess Sophie stuns in rainbow wardrobe during royal tour of South Sudan

She attended a number of important engagements during the trip

Fiona Ward

The Countess of Wessex has returned from her important royal visit to South Sudan, and the palace has shared some candid photographs from her trip! The royal tour was planned to coincide with International Women's Week, and Sophie focused on engagements supporting her commitment to the UK's efforts in the Women, Peace and Security agenda - a promise she made on International Women's Day in March 2019. As ever, she packed a colourful, chic and respectful wardrobe for her overseas travels - and the smiling pictures prove what a success it was! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🇸🇸 𝑴𝒂𝒚 𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑺𝒖𝒅𝒂𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑰 𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒎𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒕 𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚. 𝑰 𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂 𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑾𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏’𝒔 𝑫𝒂𝒚! 𝑾𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏 𝑶𝒉 𝒀𝒆𝒊! 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑶𝒉 𝒀𝒆𝒊! (‘Three cheers for women!) . The Countess of Wessex has made the first Royal visit to South Sudan during International Women’s Week. Her visit marks a year since she announced her commitment to supporting the UK’s efforts in the Women, Peace and Security agenda and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, which she pledged on International Women’s Day in March 2019. . In Malakal, The Countess met survivors of gender-based violence; men who are working to bring greater gender equality into their homes and communities, and soldiers and officers who have been delivering outreach projects to improve safety for everyone in their country. . In Juba, Her Royal Highness spoke to female political leaders and peacebuilders to discuss the importance of women playing a full role in building a peaceful and stable future for all of South Sudan. She also learnt about the role of Church leaders in promoting peace and to reconciling communities. The Countess visited a secondary school during the trip to learn about the UK supported Girls’ Education promotes gender equality and empowering girls through education. . On the final day of her visit, The Countess of Wessex attended an event to celebrate International Women’s Day, in collaboration with “Born to Lead”, a group of local civil society activists supported by Oxfam whose mission is to help South Sudanese women recognise and realise their leadership potential. The Countess viewed the market-place style stalls show-casing the work of talented women artists and activists, and photographs of inspiring South Sudanese women, as well as meeting musicians, singers and poets, who had come together to celebrate the role of women. . #InternationalWomensDay #iwd2020

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

In snaps posted on the Royal Family's official Instagram account, Sophie can be seen wearing a beautiful blue midi dress with a peacock feather design, teamed with her Sophie Habsburg Design snake-effect clutch bag. In another, it's a blue polka-dot blouse, worn with a chic pair of white trousers and her go-to J Crew wedges. She was also pictured sporting one of her favourite pairs of statement earrings, a multi-gemstone pair she often chooses for royal engagements.

Sophie also relied on her trusty sunglasses during her outdoor engagements, most likely her favourite Ray-Ban pair. Sophie prefers the 'RB4227' sunnies, which have retro oval frames. 

The Countess' trip to South Sudan was the first-ever by a British royal to the country. Important engagements included meeting survivors of gender-based violence to learn about the impact of the recent conflict, speaking with female political leaders and visiting a secondary school to learn more about empowering girls through education. Sophie also attended an International Women's Day event on the final day of her trip. 

Her Majesty’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott, tweeted updates 

It's been a very busy week for the hard-working royal, but it's thought that she will be attending the annual Commonwealth Service on Monday, alongside husband Prince Edward and the rest of the royal family. If so, no doubt we will see her in another gorgeous formal outfit! 

