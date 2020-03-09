Countess Sophie stuns in rainbow wardrobe during royal tour of South Sudan She attended a number of important engagements during the trip

The Countess of Wessex has returned from her important royal visit to South Sudan, and the palace has shared some candid photographs from her trip! The royal tour was planned to coincide with International Women's Week, and Sophie focused on engagements supporting her commitment to the UK's efforts in the Women, Peace and Security agenda - a promise she made on International Women's Day in March 2019. As ever, she packed a colourful, chic and respectful wardrobe for her overseas travels - and the smiling pictures prove what a success it was!

In snaps posted on the Royal Family's official Instagram account, Sophie can be seen wearing a beautiful blue midi dress with a peacock feather design, teamed with her Sophie Habsburg Design snake-effect clutch bag. In another, it's a blue polka-dot blouse, worn with a chic pair of white trousers and her go-to J Crew wedges. She was also pictured sporting one of her favourite pairs of statement earrings, a multi-gemstone pair she often chooses for royal engagements.

MORE: 10 times the royals made us emotional with their sweet sentimental jewellery



WATCH: The Countess of Wessex's statement hats

Sophie also relied on her trusty sunglasses during her outdoor engagements, most likely her favourite Ray-Ban pair. Sophie prefers the 'RB4227' sunnies, which have retro oval frames.

MORE: Meghan Markle stuns in a monochrome outfit for unexpected visit to Church with the Queen

The Countess' trip to South Sudan was the first-ever by a British royal to the country. Important engagements included meeting survivors of gender-based violence to learn about the impact of the recent conflict, speaking with female political leaders and visiting a secondary school to learn more about empowering girls through education. Sophie also attended an International Women's Day event on the final day of her trip.

HRH The Countess of Wessex went to visit a school that is benefitting from @GirlsEdSS this morning. We had inspiring meetings with the head teacher and then with the children. @UKinSouthSudan pic.twitter.com/4TY78DIAHi — Chris Trott (@ChrisTrott) March 5, 2020

Her Majesty’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott, tweeted updates

It's been a very busy week for the hard-working royal, but it's thought that she will be attending the annual Commonwealth Service on Monday, alongside husband Prince Edward and the rest of the royal family. If so, no doubt we will see her in another gorgeous formal outfit!