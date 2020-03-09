The Duchess of Cornwall dressed to impress on Monday as she attended the Commonwealth Day service with her husband Prince Charles in Windsor on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Queen were also in attendance - and didn't they all look wonderful?

Camilla stunned in a blue lace dress, statement hat and leather accessories

Camilla wowed royal fans in an elegant navy silk and lace dress, a matching blue feather hat by Philip Treacy and a coat by Bruce Oldfield, while Charles opted for a pale blue pinstripe suit and purple patterned tie. Keeping her makeup natural in keeping with the classic royal style, the 72-year-old styled her blonde hair in her trademark blow dry and wore a subtle layer of mascara and peachy blusher.

The royal clearly has no trouble finding an outfit for the occasion! Last year, Camilla looked equally as stunning in not one but two purple ensembles. While she began the day in a deep purple coat dress with elaborate buttons, a matching fringed hat and high heel shoes, she later changed into an eye-catching, magenta midi dress teamed with a jazzy pashmina in rich pink and purple tones.

There is one accessory Camilla is rarely seen without, especially in the colder winter weather. As well as wearing a gorgeous pearl necklace and matching drop earrings, her fabulous leather gloves also made another appearance on Monday. In the unpredictable UK weather that can switch from bright sunshine one minute to blustery wind and rain the next, we don't blame the Duchess for wrapping up warm! Just last week, Camilla showed off her elegant style for a visit to the London Transport Museum where she wore the gloves with a royal blue overcoat and a chic Fulton umbrella, just like the Queen's.

However, she also made us wish for spring with the red drop-waist dress she donned for an appearance at the inspiring Women of the World Festival, where she gave a passionate speech about domestic violence. Although she chose to style the dress with her favourite pair of suede boots, the simple silhouette would also make a fabulous bright addition to her spring or summer wardrobe paired with nude heels.

