Duchess Camilla looks incredible in this bold red midi dress for festival visit We love her pretty bracelets, too

The Duchess of Cornwall has had a busy week of engagements, which means plenty of opportunity to admire her elegant wardrobe – and on Friday, she appeared at the inspiring Women of the World Festival to give a passionate speech about domestic violence. For the important occasion, she chose one of her favourite dresses, a red drop-waist number which she has previously worn for festive events and during Donald Trump's visit to the UK in December 2019.

Camilla looked lovely in a red dress at Friday's WOW festival

Of course, Camilla is fond of recycling her clothes, and chose to style the red dress with her favourite pair of suede boots this time around. The royal has been relying on the cold weather staples all week, wearing them for her visit to the London Transport Museum with Prince Charles and to attend a World Book Day event at Bousfield Primary School. Talk about a royal regular!

Camilla styled her trademark hair in her usual sweeping bob hairstyle, and wore minimal accessories, including some pretty delicate bracelets. She of course added her WOW pin to her lapel, in support of the feminist event that champions women across the globe.



WATCH: Camilla's incredible royal wardrobe

After giving a sweet speech to the children about her love of reading on Thursday, the Duchess gave another address at Friday's event – highlighting the need for awareness around domestic violence, and that she was even going to use her first-ever hashtag.

Camilla's boots are one of her wardrobe staples

Camilla joked that she is "a somewhat ancient technophobe" but that she does know about hashtags. She added: "And I'm now using my very first one - #everyonesproblem. Domestic abuse is everyone's problem and the solution must be, too."

It won't be long before we see the busy Duchess once again, and in fact Camilla and Prince Charles are set to embark on another overseas royal tour later in March. The royal couple will visit Jordan and Cyprus, so no doubt we will get a look at Camilla's 2020 summer wardrobe!