The Duchess of Cornwall just wore a VERY funky item you wouldn't expect

On Monday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall continued her day of Commonwealth duties, heading to the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Marlborough House, which is the home of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London. Going all out in purple, Camilla, 71, wore one of her favourite frocks to the event - a tiered skirted midi number that had ruffle layers. The pretty magenta number was a great shade on her English rose complexion and she teamed the look with simple opaque tights, black high heel shoes and accessorised to perfection, rocking her favourite pearl choker and matching amethyst drop earrings. To keep himself warm though, the mother-of-two didn't opt for a coat - but a jazzy pashmina in the same magenta tones. A very eye-catching number, it was quite a daring choice for the royal but one that really works! This isn't the first time Camilla has worn the dress - back in May, she wore it to the Tate, where she attended a celebration of 150 years of the Press Association.

We loved Camilla's pashmina

It appears that this week Camilla is feeling the colour purple. Earlier in the day, the Duchess headed to Westminster Abbey where she attended the Commonwealth Service with the royal family.

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles at the Commonwealth Day reception

Camilla decided to step out in a deep purple coat dress that had elaborate button detail. We loved her hat too - it was the shade of purple as the coat but had fringe detail stitched in the top. Ever the accessories Queen, Camilla carried a brand new handbag and sported black leather gloves and high heel shoes.

Perhaps Camilla is taking inspiration from her mother-in-law the Queen? Her Majesty also opted for a purple coat dress that had black piped detail at the hem and collar. She added a matching hat and of course, her favourite black tote bag with a gold clasp by Launer London.

