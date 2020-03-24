One of Kate Middleton's favourite fashion designers launches affordable range of Duchess dupes - and we want them all We predict a sell-out…

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for both her love of the high street and her favourite high-end fashion designers - and fans will be excited to learn that the two have merged with an exciting new collection! The French brand behind one of Kate's most memorable looks has launched an affordable clothing range with La Redoute - and there are even some styles that look very similar to the royal's favourites.

Kate wearing her Vanessa Seward dress

The Duchess wore her Vanessa Seward 'Cai Floral Print Dress', £432, to attend a Heads Together Christmas party back in 2016, causing sales to soar for the designer. She told the Telegraph at the time: "I consider that as really my lucky moment. I had no idea she was a customer. I remember looking at my Instagram account and suddenly it wouldn't stop buzzing."

Fans fell in love with the gorgeous floral dress, so no doubt they'll be rushing to get their hands on the designs at La Redoute, which are currently in the sale at a further 30 per cent off. We think a lot of the pieces would look gorgeous on the royal today, including the chic roll-neck jumpers and classic blouses and blazers.

Printed Midi Dress , £36, Vanessa Seward X La Redoute

We reckon fans will particularly love the printed midi dress in the range, £36, which we could easily see Kate styling with a pair of knee-high boots and one of her favourite classic coats. The leather tie-waist trousers, £139, would also make a very chic statement, or the velvet double-breasted blazer, £81.50, would be ideal for some royally-approved tailoring.

Kate has certainly been shopping on the high street recently, and we'd love to see her in any of these gorgeous picks. The Duchess' most recent outfit was an elegant Marks & Spencer pink trouser suit, worn to visit NHS workers who are working to answer 111 calls amid the coronavirus crisis.

