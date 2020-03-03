The Duchess of York is pretty in pink in latest outfit – and her chic blazer reminds us of her retro royal wardrobe Sarah shared the snap to celebrate a new project

Sarah, Duchess of York returned to Instagram on Monday, looking lovely in her latest snap as she revealed her partnership with Montegrappa's Italia pens. The mum-of-two posed in a pretty pastel pink blazer in the photo, and we couldn't help but notice that her look was reminiscent of the outfits she would wear back in the 1990s! We approve. She wrote in her caption: "It was a delight to work with @montegrappaitalia designing these three fountain pens inspired by the colours of nature. I use one to write my children's books. I'm old-fashioned and almost always work in longhand. Although I sometimes revert to tech when I feel like it…"

Sarah posed in her pretty pink blazer

Sarah's pink blazer is a beloved piece in her wardrobe, and she's been spotted wearing it a number of times, including a night out in London back in 2018. The Duchess has long loved statement blazers, however, and just like Princess Diana, often chose them for public appearances in the 80s and 90s.

No doubt royal fans will be looking forward to seeing what Sarah wears as mother of the bride at Princess Beatrice's royal wedding in May. For Princess Eugenie's nuptials, she made sure to add a sentimental touch to her outfit, by carrying a vintage Manolo Blahnik clutch bag that once belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes, who wore it to Sarah's own royal wedding.

Sarah wore green at Eugenie's royal wedding

"Mum had carried the handbag at my wedding to Prince Andrew and the admission tickets were still in it," she told the Daily Mail at the time. She then explained that the tickets were green, which is why she chose to wear the same hue for her outfit at Eugenie's big day. Isn't that lovely?

Beatrice is set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May 2020 – they will marry at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, and hold a private reception at Buckingham Palace. We can't wait to see the royal bride, and the rest of her special guests of course!