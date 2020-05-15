Kate Middleton's new swept-up hairstyle goes perfectly with her scalloped Sandro cardi The Duchess made another video appearance on Friday

The Duchess of Cambridge made another appearance via video call with husband Prince William on Wednesday, dialling in to a meeting with volunteers at crisis text line Shout85258. And in the video that was released on Friday evening, Kate looked beautiful for her virtual engagement – wearing a pretty scalloped edge cardigan and with her brunette hair up and away from her face.

Loading the player...



WATCH: William And Kate mark Shout's first anniversary

It's thought that the royal's elegant knit is from one of her favourite brands, Sandro. With its statement trim, slightly cropped hem and gorgeous button-up detail, we're not surprised Kate fell for it! Costing £155, it's currently available to buy at Selfridges – but not for long, no doubt.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Sandro cardigan, £155, Selfridges

There are a number of dupes of the Duchess' latest look on the high street, from Espirit's 'fine knit bolero' at just £24.99 to Shein's 'Scallop Trim Button Front Blouse' at just £6.99.

The Duke and Duchess' important engagement came on the the first anniversary of Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line. Shout is a legacy of the Heads Together campaign and was launched in May 2019 by Kate and William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a £3million investment from The Royal Foundation. Meghan and Harry themselves called in to Shout's sister organisation Crisis Text Line on Thursday.

Kate also wore her Catherine Zoraida fern leaf earrings

In the clip, Kate can be heard asking: "Have the calls changed in any way since lockdown? Has there been a shift in what people are calling up about or has it just been an increase in numbers?"

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

Prince William later thanked the team for their work during the call, saying: "You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.