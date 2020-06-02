Remember Kate Middleton's statement The Vampire's Wife dress? Monsoon stock a gorgeous dupe

When the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a metallic dress from cult label The Vampire's Wife during her visit to Ireland in March, royal-watchers from all over collectively swooned. The green ruffled midi dress - a style that has been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and more recently Killing Eve's Jodie Comer - certainly made for a modern moment for Kate. Her choice was the brand's 'Falconetti' dress, made in beautiful emerald silk and costing £1,595. Woah.

Kate wearing The Vampire's Wife in March 2020

And while the dress is still available to buy in some sizes, there are also a number of similar items on the high street - namely Monsoon, where you can pick up plenty of Kate-approved dresses for a fraction of the price.

MORE: Did you know Kate Middleton wears shoes in two different sizes?

Loading the player...



WATCH: Royal spring fashion

The brand's 'Lili' dress has been bookmarked by royal fans online for its similar ruffled sleeves and hemline - and we have to agree! Though it's made in a softer green shade and features sequin embellishments, it certainly gives a similar silhouette to the Duchess' The Vampire's Wife pick. Tempted?

Lili embellished dress, £230, Monsoon

Kate has shopped for her royal wardrobe at Monsoon in the past, and owns a pair of wedge espadrilles from the high street store as well as plenty of jewellery from sister brand Accessorize - so we reckon she would approve of its latest collection of frocks.

Savea dress, £55, Monsoon

In fact, this white lace shirt dress isn't unlike the stunning Alexander McQueen dress Kate wore to Royal Ascot in 2017, and we've even found a dupe for one of the Duchess of Sussex's most popular dresses! We think the 'Savea' dress looks very similar to the Roland Mouret midi Meghan wore the night before her royal wedding - and it's currently half price…

Yvie dress, £130, Monsoon

MORE: Royal women wearing mini dresses - all the stunning pictures

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.