The Duchess of Cambridge shared a previously-unseen photograph from her time working on her own garden for the Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday, and as usual fans loved seeing a glimpse at another never-before-seen outfit. This time around, it was an off-duty look for Kate - and she looked effortless in a loose khaki shirt (thought to be past-season Zara), blue skinny jeans and a green pair of her favourite Superga trainers.

Kate shared the candid shot on Wednesday

Even better, the '2750 Cotu Classic' plimsolls are still available to buy online - they cost £55 and are currently available in all sizes, but not for long no doubt! The casual pumps are made in a khaki green canvas and have a contrast rubber sole.

2750 Cotu Classic trainers, £55, Superga

The Duchess has been seen wearing these statement trainers before - she also chose the khaki pair for her appearance on Blue Peter back in June 2019, when she also spoke passionately about gardening and the importance of getting outdoors.

As a loyal fan of Superga, Kate actually takes after her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who also memorably rocked the classic pumps with her more casual outfits. She even wore the very same trainers as Kate but in navy blue – while on a visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.

Princess Diana was also a fan of Superga trainers

Duchess Kate also owns her Superga 2750 Cotu Classics in white, which she loves to team with everything from culottes to tailored trousers and her favourite skinny jeans. In fact, Kate has quite the trainer collection, including pairs from New Balance, Marks and Spencer, Nike and Adidas. We're yet to see her pair her sneakers with one of her gorgeous floral dresses, however - we think she'd rock it…

