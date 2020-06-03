The Duchess of Cornwall is used to dressing for all weathers - and she certainly has a signature style for warmer days. Camilla loves to keep cool in beautiful kaftan gowns and elegant flowy outfits, adding her personality to each look with fun accessories! Pretty florals, quirky clutch bags and cool sunglasses often feature in the royal's sunshine looks - and we reckon she always nails her refined style. Scroll down to see her Duchess-approved summer wardrobe staples…

Floaty skirts

Camilla looks stunning in full, pleated skirts - we love this beautifully tailored outfit that she wore during her annual summer tour of Wales back in 2014. Subtle, creamy shades are also regular staples in the Duchess' warm weather wardrobe.

Cool kaftans

How lovely is this shot of Camilla strolling on the beach in Granada during the royal couple's visit in March 2019! She's got that laid-back vibe nailed. The royal often chooses to wear loose kaftans during her working tours of hot countries.

Summer pumps

Traditionally, the Duchess prefers not to wear sandals, and often relies on one of her favourite shoe brands, Sole Bliss, for her hot weather footwear. These nude 'Ingrid' heels go with her everywhere! For a memorable visit to the Isle of Wight with Judi Dench in 2018, she teamed them with this beautiful ruffled dress.

Fun accessories

We love Camilla's cherry-print raffia clutch bag, which she is pictured with here during her visit to Greece in May 2018. She has an impressive handbag collection, and also likes to carry neutral, snake print and sparkling accessories for summer events.

Chic gowns

Countless royal tours in hot countries mean that Camilla often has to pack outfit options for important dinners or events - enter the summer gown! We adored this look for a state banquet in Ghana, which played on her favourite kaftan silhouette.

Ray-Ban shades

Like many other royals, Camilla loves her Ray-Bans. We love this rounded pair worn to Wimbledon in July 2019, and she also owns a stylish pair of tortoiseshell wayfarers from the cult brand.

