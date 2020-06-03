Crown Princess Victoria wows in floaty boho dress in new palace picture

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden showed off her laidback royal style in new pictures released by the palace - and we're loving her casual outfit. Modelling a white and blue cotton dress, the mum-of-two was photographed on Tuesday afternoon as she attended the UN's digital high-level meeting to discuss Sustainable Ocean Business and the 2030 Agenda. Victoria's bohemian dress certainly made a statement with its V-neck and billowing balloon sleeves. Accessorising with silver jewellery, the stylish royal wore her brunette hair in a classic low chignon and her makeup was kept dewy and natural.

New photos of Crown Princess Victoria were released by the palace

Printed in a white and blue pattern, Victoria's pretty summer dress could perhaps be a nod to the season's biggest trend - tie-dye. Soaring in popularity during lockdown thanks to Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner, bright colours and bold prints are huge right now - and we can see why. Loving this look? We've found a number of stylish alternatives.

This white and blue smock dress is perfect for lounging around. Retailing at £34 on the Next website, it's fitted with long sleeves, a tiered skirt and a tie detail at the neck. The brand recommends coordinating with sandals and a cross-body bag to take on the sunshine.

Blue broidery dress, £34, Next

Part of H&M's conscious range, this £139.99 ankle-length dress is made with mosaic-patterned organic silk - and it also comes in a mini style for £79.99.

Mosaic dress, £139.99, H&M

Mosaic mini dress, £79.99, H&M

Want to get on board the tie-dye trend? This blue halterneck maxi dress is a total bargain buy at just £11 in the New Look sale, but you better act quick - it's selling fast.

Tie Dye Dress, £11, New Look

In response to the newly released photos, the palace's 441k Instagram followers have since praised Victoria for her service amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The Crown Princess represents Sweden in a fantastic way," wrote one. "Our Crown Princess. Thanks for you! Your integrity! Your courage! Appreciate you," added another.

