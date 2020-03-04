Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Ireland with her exquisite jewellery

The Duchess of Cambridge has only been in Ireland for 24 hours, but she has taken every effort to pay tribute to her host country through her carefully curated wardrobe. Having wowed in patriotic green on day one of the royal tour, Kate stepped out wearing shamrock earrings on Wednesday for a day of official engagements with husband Prince William. They have since been identified as the Gold Mini Cupid Hoops With Baby Shamrock Charms by Daniella Draper, which retail for £385. Kate is known for putting a great deal of consideration into her clothing and accessories when visiting a foreign nation; from wearing a fern brooch in New Zealand in 2014, to championing local designers, including Naeem Khan during the couple’s 2016 India tour. And her subtle nod to Ireland’s famous symbol was no exception.

Kate stepped out wearing shamrock earrings on day two of the royal tour

William, 37, and Kate, 38, have a jam-packed schedule on day two of their Ireland tour. Their first stop of the day was to Jigsaw in Temple Bar, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, where they met young people supported by the charity. The couple then travelled to Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern. The Duke and Duchess later swapped their smart shoes for their wellies as they visited Research Farm in County Meath, to hear more about their work to promote sustainable farming across the country. On Wednesday evening, William and Kate will attend a reception in central Dublin, hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney.

The Duchess of Cambridge's tour style

On Tuesday night, the royal couple enjoyed a night at the Guinness Store's Gravity Bar, where they met people from a variety of sectors and even sampled a pint of Guinness. Kate stunned onlookers in a metallic green gown by designer The Vampire’s Wife, which she teamed with black heels. Earlier in the day, she had showcased another green ensemble; a beautiful Alessandra Rich peplum dress, which she wore with a deep green coat.

