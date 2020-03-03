﻿
Kate Middleton debuts beautiful £17,300 diamonds during royal visit to Ireland

How stunning are these sparklers?

Fiona Ward

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely beautiful as she arrived in Ireland for her royal visit with husband Prince William on Tuesday, showing off a chic new look in her green Alessandra Rich dress and velvet hairband. But did you notice her sparkly new jewels? Kate debuted a beautiful new pair of earrings from one of her favourite jewellery brands, Asprey, which are worth an incredible £17,300. Wow!

kate-middleton-asprey-earrings

Kate wears Daisy Heritage Earrings, £17,300, Asprey

The royal's new sparklers are the 'Daisy Heritage Earrings' from the designer, which feature a floral design with marquise diamond petals and a pavé diamond centre, set in 18ct white gold. They will add to Kate's growing collection from the line, which also include her beloved Oak Leaf Earrings and a sweet woodland charm necklace she has also worn in the past. There's no doubt she loves the brand and its nod to nature – Kate is of course known to love the outdoors.

WATCH: William and Kate visit President Michael D Higgins' residence

The Duchess wore head-to-toe green for her first day of her royal tour – which marks the Cambridges' first-ever official visit to the Republic of Ireland. She paid tribute to the Emerald Isle with her outfit, wearing a double-breasted dark green coat by British designer Catherine Walker with her printed midi dress underneath. She accessorised with a matching clutch bag from LK Bennett and her Emmy London court shoes, too.

butler-and-wilson-earrings

Crystal Flower Stud Earrings, £28.50, Butler & Wilson

And if you're after a more affordable version of Kate's pricey earrings, Butler and Wilson have a similar style for just £28.50. Of course, the royal also loves her high-street accessories, and has a number of pairs from Accessorize, too.  

On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, where they will meet a broad range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors – naturally, we're hoping Kate will be wearing a gorgeous evening dress! Fingers crossed...

