The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely beautiful as she arrived in Ireland for her royal visit with husband Prince William on Tuesday, showing off a chic new look in her green Alessandra Rich dress and velvet hairband. But did you notice her sparkly new jewels? Kate debuted a beautiful new pair of earrings from one of her favourite jewellery brands, Asprey, which are worth an incredible £17,300. Wow!

Kate wears Daisy Heritage Earrings, £17,300, Asprey

The royal's new sparklers are the 'Daisy Heritage Earrings' from the designer, which feature a floral design with marquise diamond petals and a pavé diamond centre, set in 18ct white gold. They will add to Kate's growing collection from the line, which also include her beloved Oak Leaf Earrings and a sweet woodland charm necklace she has also worn in the past. There's no doubt she loves the brand and its nod to nature – Kate is of course known to love the outdoors.

The Duchess wore head-to-toe green for her first day of her royal tour – which marks the Cambridges' first-ever official visit to the Republic of Ireland. She paid tribute to the Emerald Isle with her outfit, wearing a double-breasted dark green coat by British designer Catherine Walker with her printed midi dress underneath. She accessorised with a matching clutch bag from LK Bennett and her Emmy London court shoes, too.

Crystal Flower Stud Earrings, £28.50, Butler & Wilson

And if you're after a more affordable version of Kate's pricey earrings, Butler and Wilson have a similar style for just £28.50. Of course, the royal also loves her high-street accessories, and has a number of pairs from Accessorize, too.

On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, where they will meet a broad range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors – naturally, we're hoping Kate will be wearing a gorgeous evening dress! Fingers crossed...