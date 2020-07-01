There's a perfect ASOS lookalike of Meghan Markle's pink Trooping the Colour dress This summer dress is fit for a Duchess

We were so disappointed this year when Trooping the Colour was cancelled for 2020. But while we missed the pomp and circumstance (and of course the fashion!), we had a chance to relive it when we found an incredible lookalike of Meghan Markle's beautiful pink Trooping the Colour dress that she wore for her first-ever appearance at the royal event in 2018.

RELATED: Shop Meghan Markle’s summer style staples

Meghan was stunning at Trooping the Colour in an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress with asymmetrical details

The Duchess of Sussex wore a pink off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress at what was just her second official royal appearance with husband Prince Harry. And the beautiful Asos Design version that we spotted, has a similar draped fallen shoulder and is in a nearly identical soft blush.

RELATED: Relive these royal Trooping the Colour debuts, from Meghan Markle to Princess Charlotte

Even the asymmetrical detail is recreated, not with buttons but with a gathered front on the bodice and waistline.

ASOS Design dress in soft blush, £45, ASOS

Of course, if you want to copy Meghan’s look EXACTLY for your next dressy daytime event, make sure to pick up a Philip Treacy hat and CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch, which is how the Duchess completed her perfect summer look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.