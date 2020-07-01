There's a perfect ASOS lookalike of Meghan Markle's pink Trooping the Colour dress

Karen Silas
Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning in a pink Carolina Herrera dress at the 2018 Trooping the Colour, and we've found the best lookalike at ASOS
We were so disappointed this year when Trooping the Colour was cancelled for 2020. But while we missed the pomp and circumstance (and of course the fashion!), we had a chance to relive it when we found an incredible lookalike of Meghan Markle's beautiful pink Trooping the Colour dress that she wore for her first-ever appearance at the royal event in 2018.
Meghan was stunning at Trooping the Colour in an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress with asymmetrical details
The Duchess of Sussex wore a pink off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress at what was just her second official royal appearance with husband Prince Harry. And the beautiful Asos Design version that we spotted, has a similar draped fallen shoulder and is in a nearly identical soft blush.
Even the asymmetrical detail is recreated, not with buttons but with a gathered front on the bodice and waistline.
ASOS Design dress in soft blush, £45, ASOS
Of course, if you want to copy Meghan’s look EXACTLY for your next dressy daytime event, make sure to pick up a Philip Treacy hat and CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch, which is how the Duchess completed her perfect summer look.
