11 shirt dresses we know Meghan Markle would love

The Duchess of Sussex loves relaxed but tailored styles, and one of her most-worn items? The shirt dress. Meghan showed her love for the humble style during the 2019 royal tour of South Africa, when she wore four different - but equally gorgeous - dresses, including a white, midi shirt dress, a sleek khaki number, an elegant full-length outfit - and our personal favourite – her trusty Veronica Beard shirt dress, which she first wore whilst on tour in Tonga in 2018.

According to Lyst, thanks in part to the duchess effect, searches for shirt dresses have been rising by 45 percent since the tour. When she wore a gorgeous Club Monaco style to introduce baby Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the trip, searches for the brand rose by nearly 600 percent - and the dress is now available in a new colourway.

Meghan also showcased some beautiful shirt dress styles during the royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018. While coronavirus means it could be a while before we see her in public again, that won’t stop us following her lead this summer and investing in a few shirt dresses to see us through any occasion post-lockdown...

Club monaco silk midi dress, £227.50, John Lewis

Shirt dress, £49.99, H&M

Vince crepe shirtdress, £420, MyTheresa

Snake print shirt dress, £89, & Other Stories

Leather shirt dress, £336.75, Whistles

Tie waist shirt dress, £290, Victoria Beckham

Printed shirt dress, £59.99, Mango

Utility midi dress, £49, Warehouse

Anastasia shirt dress, £80, Boden

Checked linen shirt dress, £24.90, Uniqlo

Floral shirt midi dress, £28.99, New Look

