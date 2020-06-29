Duchess Camilla chose the sweetest accessory for her latest appearance Camilla spoke during the Women of the World festival

The Duchess of Cornwall made a poignant new appearance at the weekend as she spoke as part of the line-up during the WOW GLOBAL 24 online festival, which saw her in conversation with with WOW Founder Jude Kelly, Suzanne Jacob - the Chief Executive of charity SafeLives - and Gina Miller, campaigner and survivor of domestic abuse. In the pre-recorded conversation, Camilla discussed how she came to learn about the issue of domestic abuse and how hearing survivors' stories has encouraged her to bring people together to tackle the problem.

WATCH: Camilla speaks at the WOW GLOBAL 24 online festival

For the important engagement, the royal chose a smart and elegant outfit as always – wearing a chic white shirt and a tailored blazer. And as she so often does, she added a pretty brooch to her outfit, too, this time opting to wear her sweet turquoise duck brooch on her lapel.

One of the quirkier pieces in her collection, Camilla's duck brooch is actually usually worn in a set of two. They are not often given a public outing, though she did wear the double set for a visit to the Chapel Down Winery in Kent back in 2014.

Wearing the brooches as a set in 2014

The pretty accessories feature a large turquoise stone at the centre and what appear to be diamonds encrusted to create wings, while the ducks' heads are made from yellow gold. How beautiful is that?

The Duchess appeared via video link

Sweetly, turquoise has a powerful meaning – it is described as a protective stone with healing qualities and a smooth, soothing finish. Equally, the Duchess' choice of motif could symbolise freedom and taking flight. Ducks are also said to represent emotional strength, clarity and protection.

Saturday's discussion also marked Camilla's closer affiliation with domestic abuse charity SafeLives, for which she officially took on the role of patron. The Duchess has met with survivors, frontline staff and professionals that work in partnership with SafeLives on many occasions over the past four years.