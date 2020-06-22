Marks & Spencer has a brilliant striped dress that's SO similar to Meghan Markle’s - and it's on sale Remember the Duchess of Sussex's striped dress from the royal tour?

She’s the undisputed queen of shirt dresses, and if you love Meghan Markle's style you’re sure to remember the gorgeous striped one she wore during her and Prince Harry’s royal tour of the South Pacific. It was the second day of the couple’s trip to Tonga when Meghan debuted the gorgeous summer frock, and it was the first thing that sprang to mind when we saw this similar version in the M&S sale this week. But hurry if you want to grab one because sizes are selling out fast.

Linen striped midi shirt dress, £39.50 £31.60, M&S

Their Linen striped midi dress has major Meghan vibes - it’s made from easy-to-iron linen blend fabric and features a detachable belt and it’s currently on offer at £31.60. It would be perfect with a pair of wedges or some flat sandals for a super casual daytime look you can wear anywhere.

Meghan was pregnant when she wore a similar style during the royal tour of Tonga

Meghan really upped the glam factor by teaming her dress with a pair of olive green suede pumps, a beige leather clutch by Prada and diamond stud earrings by Birks. The original frock was by Australian designer Martin Grant and came with the price tag of £1,356, although it’s long been out of stock, which you’d expect since the royal tour was back in 2018.

The vertical stripes on the M&S version are extremely flattering

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga during their two-week tour. It began with the happy news that Meghan was pregnant with baby Archie - and looking back at the photos of her in the striped dress now, you wouldn’t even know she was expecting.

Vertical stripes, of course, are well known for their flattering effects – they visually elongate the area they cover. Just another reason why this look is an essential one for your summer wardrobe.

