Sarah, Duchess of York has invited HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon and campaigner Hibo Wardere to guest star on her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie & Friends.

In the latest episode released on Wednesday, Rosie chose to read aloud her sons' favourite bedtime story, Odd Dog Out by Rob Biddulph, saying: "I was really touched to be asked by the Duchess of York to contribute a story to her wonderful Storytime with Fergie & Friends channel. And even more delighted that my friend and fellow ambassador of the charity SafeHands, Hibo Wardere, agreed to appear alongside me."

Rosie added: "Hibo is a campaigner against FGM and someone I hugely admire, she was also winner of a HELLO! Star Women award in 2018.

"Sarah, the Duchess, has poured so much thought and enthusiasm into helping to keep the nation's children entertained with her storytime sessions which have also featured her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and famous friends including Peter Andre, Beverley Knight, Daniel Lismore and Holly Branson."

SafeHands charity ambassador Hibo Wardere and HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon

Rosie explained: "I chose the book Odd Dog Out by Rob Biddulph because it's a firm favourite with my two young sons. It tackles the feeling of not fitting in, and is a beautifully illustrated tale of learning to celebrate individualism and letting your differentness become your superpower."

Hibo added: "I was really excited to take part in this with Rosie. This book shows that it doesn't matter whether you are different to the mainstream. You are unique and beautiful, inside and out."

