John Lewis is selling a near-identical version of Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress

Who could ever forget Pippa Middleton's iconic bridesmaid dress from her sister Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding to Prince William? After stepping out in a one-of-a-kind satin gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Pippa became an overnight sensation - and ever since brides and bridesmaids alike have been replicating her look. Luckily, John Lewis is selling this near-identical version from Ghost - coincidentally one of Duchess Kate's favourite brands - and you can shop it in five other colours.

Pippa's bridesmaid dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Priced at £225, the 'Hollywood Sylvia Dress' features an elegantly draped cowl neck, capped sleeves, and a tuck detail to the back for a flattering fit. Fully lined for seamless wear, this floor-grazing dress is finished with a delicate fishtail hem which nods to old Hollywood glamour. Our advice is to act quickly - this dreamy dupe is selling like hotcakes. The ivory version is still available to shop in a large or extra-large, but if you're looking for a different size, there's still plenty available in five other colours - pink, dusty green, navy, oyster and orchid bloom.

Ghost Hollywood Sylvia Dress, £225, John Lewis

Almost ten years later, it's hardly surprising that we're all still obsessed with Pippa's bridesmaid dress. A game-changing moment for Duchess Kate's little sister, Pippa fast became known as 'Her Royal Hotness' and social media was flooded with favourable comments about her - including praise from Justin Bieber!

Even her arrival at the Cambridges' evening reception in a full-length green Alice Temperley gown was a major triumph. That one day led to all sorts of media offers, many of which the brunette politely turned down, although she did publish Celebrate, a book on entertaining, as well as pen a number of newspaper columns.

Now, 36, Pippa regards the hoopla over her appearance on that glorious day with self-deprecating good humour. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and – you may say – its backside," she later joked.

