Kate Middleton is a royal dream in green Erdem coat at Kew Gardens

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William at Kew Gardens ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which takes place on Sunday.

Mother-of-three Kate looked beyond beautiful wearing a stunning green coat with a peter pan collar by Erdem. The Duchess has worn this stunning style on numerous ocassions. She teamed it with a matching green top, black heels and tailored trousers. Stuinning! The brunette royal wore her famous mane in a loose, blow-dried style and luminous, subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features. Super stylish once again Kate.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton join Steve Backshall and Helen Glover at Kew Gardens

During the event, the royal couple met the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, naturalist and presenter Steve Backshall MBE and Olympian Helen Glover as they took part in a series of activities alongside the students from The Heathlands School, Hounslow, as part of the Generation Earthshot initiative.

Generation Earthshot informs that interest and encourages students and their teachers around the world to generate ideas to solve the world's greatest environmental challenges. It aims to unlock the potential of the next generation of inventors, innovators and leaders who will inherit our world and inspire in them the enthusiasm to develop new solutions and protect our planet.

William and Kate will attend the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday 17 October, where the first five winners will be announced.

There will be performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Yemi Alade, KSI and Shawn Mendes on the night. A line-up of presenters including Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah will hand out the awards, while the event will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary. We can't wait to see this one!

